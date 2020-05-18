BBNaija’s Teddy A Joins Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s Diary (Video)

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Teddy A has joined the cast of popular television drama series, Jenifa’s Diary.

The comic series is owned and produced by popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele.

The popular TV series has been airing for quite a while with series of celebrities gracing it.

Read Also: Zlatan Ibile Begs Funke Akindele To Feature Him On Jenifa’s Diary

Teddy A and wife, Bam Bam recently welcome their first child together after they had their ‘talk of the town’ wedding in 2019.

The reality TV star nailed his appearance on the drama series that one would think he has been acting for quite a while.

Watch Video