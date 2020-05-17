BBNaija’s Tuoyo Begs IK Ogbonna For Tips To Make His Hair Grow

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tuoyo has shared that he desperately needs to have some hair on his bald hair.

In a video where he was combing his imaginary hair, the reality star and exotic dancer pointed out that he wanted the magic Ik Ogbonna did for his hair.

Tuoyo may seem to be oblivious to the fact that what IK has on his head is a male hair wig.

Sharing the video, he also pointed out that he has faith that he will soon be able to flaunt hairs on his head just like the Nollywood actor.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAGTIajgZbr/