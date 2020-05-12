Be Thankful For Your Position, Some People Are Happier With Less – Olamide

Popular Nigeria singer, rapper and music executive, Olamide Ayodeji simply known and addressed as Olamide Baddo has advised his fans to be thankful for their current position.

According to the ‘sekowale’ crooner, some people are even happier with less than what some people currently have.

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, 12th May.

He wrote: “Just be thankful for your position because there are some people that are happier with less.”