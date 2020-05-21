Being Real Doesn’t Equal Being Mean, Says Di’ja

Popular Nigerian singer, Hadiza Blell simply known and addressed as Di’ja has come out to advise that being real doesn’t have to be equal to being mean.

The Mavin record act, further advised all to watch their utterances regardlessly.

She made the comment via a post on her official Twitter handle on Thursday, 21st May.

Read Also: Coronavirus: Relevant Authorities Should Create Hygienic Culture In Nigeria — Di’ja

The talented singer came into prominence in 2009, after releasing her first single “Rock Steady”, which was nominated for Best Urban/R&B Single at the 2009 Canadian Radio Music Awards.

She wrote:

“Being real doesn’t have to equal being mean. We all have to watch how we talk regardless.”