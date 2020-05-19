Ben Bruce Celebrates Lagbaja At 60

Former member representing Bayelsa west senatorial district in the upper chambers of the national assembly, Ben Murray Bruce has taken to his official Twitter handle to celebrate popular singer, Lagbaja on the occasion of his 60th birthday.

Read Also: Singer, Simi Reveals What It Felt Like To Perform On The Same Stage With Lagbaja (Photo)

Ben Bruce in his birthday message describes the legendary singer as an Icon before going on to pray that as his years, so shall his strength.

See what he tweeted below:

“Forever an icon. As you celebrate your 60th birthday, I celebrate with you and wish that as your years, so shall your strength.”