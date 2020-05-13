Ben Bruce Congratulates Gambari On His Appointment As Buhari’s Chief Of Staff

Former Bayelsa East Senator, Ben Murray Bruce has congratulated Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari following his appointment as President Muhammadu Buhari’s new chief of staff.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the self-styled ‘Common sense’ former senator expressed confidence that he would do well in his new role as his reputation precedes him

“I congratulate Professor Ibrahim Agboola Gambari on his appointment as Chief of Staff to President @MBuhari. As a Nigerian, his abilities precede him, and we are confident he will do well,” Ben Bruce tweeted.