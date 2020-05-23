Benue Reverses Decision To Reopen Worship Places, Markets

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has rescinded the order allowing churches and mosques in the State to reopen for religious activities.

Ortom announced the cancellation of the order on Saturday in Makurdi during the weekly news briefing on activities of the Covid-19 Quick Response Team.

Also Read: Lockdown: Benue Orders Churches, Mosques To Open

Recall that on Thursday, Governor Ortom has ordered that churches and mosques to open.

He explained that the decision to revert to status quo was based on the apprehension expressed by the Federal Government over decisions by some state governments to reopen religious activities.