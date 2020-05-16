Between Bobrisky And Troll Who Insulted Him (Photo)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye alias Bobrisky took to his Instagram page on Friday to mock a troll who insulted him.

In the now-deleted post, Bobrisky shared a photo of the web user with the caption;

”Some people don’t look at themselves well before insulting people. Look at this one face like decayed fowl egg coming to insult me on my page. I don’t even know what to write again, stop insulting people who will help you”

See his full post below: