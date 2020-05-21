Beware Of Relaxing Restrictions, Ensure No Gathering Of Over 20 Persons – SGF

Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, has cautioned states relaxing lockdown because of Eid-el-Fitr.

Speaking at the PTF’s brief on Thursday, Mr Mustapha advised all Nigerians to exercise caution and take personal responsibility during Sallah so as not to cancel the gains of the past weeks.

According to him, states must strictly ensure that there are no gatherings of over 20 persons — and compliance to restriction guidelines.

Mustapha, while giving updates on COVID-19, expressed concern about Nigerians buying hydroxychloroquine, saying that this is not a tested cure for the virus and warned against self-medication.

He stressed also that about 106,000 cases were recorded worldwide on Wednesday, the more reason why COVID-19 should not be taken lightly.

“202 dead in Nigeria isn’t just statistics, these are people, Nigerians,” the SGF stressed.