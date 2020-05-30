Beyonce Reacts To George Floyd’s Death; Asks Fans To Sign Petition (Video)

Award-winning pop singer, Beyonce, has created a petition against the officers involved in the death of George Floyd.

The singer took to Instagram to make this announcement as she also called on her fans and followers to sign the petition.

The petition is targeted towards bringing justice to the family of Floyd and putting the officers to book.

Sharing on Instagram, Beyonce wrote: “If you want to demand more charges brought on all those involved in the death of George Floyd, click the link in my bio to sign the petition.”

