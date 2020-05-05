Bill For National Health Emergency Passes First Reading In Senate

The controversial Infectious Disease Control Bill has been introduced in the Nigerian senate today May 5, under a new name “National Health Emergency Bill”.

The bill sponsored by the Chairman Senate Committee on Communicable Diseases and Primary Healthcare, Senator Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North) scaled its first reading on Tuesday.

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, reportedly made a demand for a gazetted copy of the Bill while also pointing out that it was generating controversies in the House of Representatives.

The Secretariat of the Senate was subsequently directed to make copies of the Bill available to all Senators by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan. He said Senators must have the bill before its second reading next week.