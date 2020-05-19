Bill Gates Denies Offering $10 Million For Passage Of Health Bill By Reps

Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, has dismissed claims that he offered a $10 million incentive to the leadership and members of the House of Representatives to pass the controversial Control of Infectious Diseases Bill, 2020 into law.

Represented by the country representative of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Dr. Pauliu Basinga, Gates said he had no such interaction in what ever means between him or his foundation and the lower legislative chamber.

“The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has recently been made aware of an allegation circulating in certain elements of the Nigerian media that the foundation was involved in a payment purportedly made to the Nigerian House of Representatives. Any such allegations are entirely false and without merit.

“To be clear, the foundation has not offered any financial incentives to any member of Nigeria’s legislative branch for the passage of legislation nor has it offered any grants to organisations in Nigeria in connection with the same. The foundation adheres to strict ethical and legal guidelines across all areas of its operations,” he stated.