Billboard Cover: Tacha Celebrates With Tiwa Savage

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha has lauded popular afro-pop singer, Tiwa Savage for covering the popular Billboard magazine.
The controversial ex housemate in her description of the talented singer says she has a brave heart, a fierce soul and a very strong mind.
She concluded by expressing that she is ‘super proud’ of her following the achievement.
She made this known via a post on her official Twitter handle on Friday.
She wrote:
Her SOUL is FIERCE, her HEART is BRAVE her MIND is STRONG 💪🏼
super PROUD of you @TiwaSavage
StayWINNING💗
— TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) May 21, 2020