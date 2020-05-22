Billboard Cover: Tacha Celebrates With Tiwa Savage

By
Eyitemi Majeed
-
Tacha
Ex-BBnaija Star, Tacha

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha has lauded popular afro-pop singer, Tiwa Savage for covering the popular Billboard magazine.

The controversial ex housemate in her description of the talented singer says she has a brave heart, a fierce soul and a very strong mind.

She concluded by expressing that she is ‘super proud’ of her following the achievement.

She made this known via a post on her official Twitter handle on Friday.

She wrote:

Her SOUL is FIERCE, her HEART is BRAVE her MIND is STRONG 💪🏼
super PROUD of you @TiwaSavage
StayWINNING💗

 

