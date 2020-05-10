Bisi Alimi Launches N1million Funds For LGBTQ Community In Nigeria

Nigerian Gay Rights activist Bisi Alimi has launched a N1million fund for queer people in Nigeria.

Alimi took to his IG page to announce this writing;

”The impact of COVID19 on the LGBT community in Nigeria has been devastating. Many are locked home with homophobic families and even many more became homeless.

”As many of them are self-employed, the lockdown in Nigeria means lack of access to funds.

”It is because of this that the Bisi Alimi Foundation is setting up a N1million (One Million Nigerian Naira) to support the community.

”This fund will go towards food, medications and other essential items they need to survive.

If you know any LGBT person in Nigeria that can benefit from this, please kindly visit our Facebook and twitter page for more info.

Thank you.”