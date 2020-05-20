Black Excellence Is A Futile Effort To Combat Victimhood: Seun Kuti

Popular Afrobeat singer, cum activist, Seun Kuti has said that as much as black excellence is vibrant and beautiful, it is irresponsible.

In an Instagram post, the son of late Fela Anikulapo Kuti stated that black excellence has made many blacks think they have to strive for excellence.

The activist described black excellence as a noble but a futile effort to combat victimhood.

According to Seun Kuti, must all Africans “strive for perfection and excellence before we are respected as humans?’.

