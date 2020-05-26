Blossom Chukwujekwu’s Ex-Wife, Maureen Ezissi Speaks On Being Barren, Promiscuous

Maureen Ezissi, the estranged wife of actor Blossom Chukwujekwu reacted after she received a message from a troll calling her barren and promiscuous.

Taking to her Instagram page, Ezissi posted a screenshot of the message with the words;

“Shit I Receive Daily… First Scape Goat!!!!!… When will this End???… The Relationship Sailed almost a Year ago.. Can y’all negative people move past it??? Please?????? Enough!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! He is calm, But me I am not well oooooo… I have been trying to face front for a while now but y’all keep making me mad Asf!!!!!! Have sense ooo, My name is Red ooo, I don’t just Bark, I Dey bite ooo… Don’t “thought” and come near me hence forth, you didn’t liv in that marriage with Us and u must be Foolish to even believe anything those so called “authentic” blogs wrote… ENOUGH!!!!!!!!!!!!“

See her post below: