Bobrisky Arrested In Lagos (Video)

A new video is currently making the rounds on social media capturing the moment controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye simply known and addressed as Bobrisky was arrested.

According to reports, he has been remanded at the Ajah police station.

He was said to be arrested at his residence in the early hours of Thursday, May 28th.

Well, this is not the first time the male barbie would be having an encounter with the men of the Nigerian police.

Read Also: Six Reasons Nobody Can Compete With Me – Bobrisky

However, at the time of this report, it remains unknown why he was picked up this time around.

Watch the video below: