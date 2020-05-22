Bobrisky Breaks Instagram With New Video

Controversial male barbie, Idris Okuneye simply known and addressed as Bobrisky has succeeded in shutting down the internet after sharing a new video of herself on Friday.

The self-acclaimed male barbie while taking to her page said Instagram is too boring and wants to light it up a bit.

She said:

“Instagram is too boring…. let me light up fire 🔥 😂😂😂😂😂. I don’t wear pad look at my ass. Just imagine I added more to dis 🙌”

Watch the video below….

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAfGhxXD3my/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link