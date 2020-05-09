Bobrisky Celebrates 2.1 Million Followers On Instagram (Photo)

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye simply known and addressed as Bobrisky definitely loves to celebrate small wins.

The popular male barbie is currently celebrating his 2.1 million reaches on Instagram.

The controversial figure celebrated when he got 1.9 million followers and also when he attained to 2 million landmark.

Celebrating the amazing landmark, the controversial figure revealed that he now has his sight set on the 3m landmark.

“Yaaaaaah let move to 3m. Exactly one week, I got 2 million followers. Now 100k followers added,” Bobrisky said.