Bobrisky Drops New Photo As He Goes To See ‘Boo’ In His Office

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye simply known and addressed as Bobrisky has shared a new photo on her official Instagram page on Tuesday, 19th May.

Sharing the photo, the controversial figure shared with fans that he is off to see boo in his office.

Since he shared the photo, his fans have been lauding him for how gorgeous he looks while stepping out.

Read Also: If Everybody Likes You, Then You Are Close To Your Grave: Bobrisky

This is coming only a few days after he bragged that he feeds nothing less than 200 souls daily.

See what she shared below: