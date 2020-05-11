Bobrisky Remembers Late Mum On Mother’s Day

By
Temitope Alabi
-
Bobrisky
Bobrisky

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has joined millions across the globe top celebrate Mother’s day.

Bob took to her IG page to celebrate his late mom by sharing a photo of her and penning a short but sweet message alongside.

Read Also: COVID 19: I Allowed Someone Who Flew In From London To Stay With – Bobrisky Reveals Test Result

In her words;

Mum u are late but i will still wish you HAPPY MOTHER DAY MAMA. Continue to Rest In Peace ❤️”

This is coming hours after the popular crossdresser took top social media to announce that she tested negative to COVID 19.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here