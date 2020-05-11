Bobrisky Remembers Late Mum On Mother’s Day

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has joined millions across the globe top celebrate Mother’s day.

Bob took to her IG page to celebrate his late mom by sharing a photo of her and penning a short but sweet message alongside.

Read Also: COVID 19: I Allowed Someone Who Flew In From London To Stay With – Bobrisky Reveals Test Result

In her words;

”Mum u are late but i will still wish you HAPPY MOTHER DAY MAMA. Continue to Rest In Peace ❤️”

This is coming hours after the popular crossdresser took top social media to announce that she tested negative to COVID 19.