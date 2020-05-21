Bobrisky Reveals Plans To Have Butt Enlargement Surgery

Nigerian cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has got tongues wagging after he shared an explicit video on Instagram.

In the video, the controversial cross-dresser, who was unclad, revealed his plans to go under the knife once again to increase the size his derrière as he laid on a spa bed.

Bobrisky also referred to his figure as “baddest shape” while dancing.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the self-acclaimed male barbie captioned the video clip;

“My previous doctor 🥼 gave me dis one. I’m going to add more soon. I want it big. But seriously d pain no be for here.“

See screenshot of his full post below: