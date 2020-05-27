Bobrisky Says He Is ‘Queen Of Africa’ (Photo)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky, has pointed out that she is the queen of Africa and no one can compete with her.

The cross-dresser took to Instagram to share a photo of herself seated in what appeared to be her ‘throne’ as she claimed the title.

Recall that earlier, the cross-dresser had shared six reasons why no one can compete with him in Nigeria.

READ ALSO – Six Reasons Nobody Can Compete With Me – Bobrisky

On Instagram, Bob wrote in part: “Who dare take my throne in AFRICA? Whoever is planning to take my throne is dreaming…”

See Post Here: