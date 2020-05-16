BOP Challenge: Tacha Hails Falz For Offering Legal Assistance To 5 Female Immigration Officers

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha has hailed popular singer Folarin Falana simply known as Falz taking up legal assistance for the five female immigration officers who were earlier subjected to disciplinary actions for participating in the ‘Bop’ challenge.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle, she hailed the singer for putting on his lawyer wig for the ladies.

“Falz coming through for the 5 ladies that NIS punished for doing the “Bop DaddyChallenge” is one of the best things I have seen in a while. He dropped his mic and put on his Lawyer wig for his fans! we LOVE to see it,” Tacha said.