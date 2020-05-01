Boris Johnson To Enforce Wearing Of Face Masks In UK

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has announced the wearing of face masks as part of the UK’s coronavirus lockdown exit strategy.

The announcement comes after the government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) met on Tuesday to decide on the face-covering move to help stop the coronavirus spread, amid fears that social distancing will roll into 2021, as chances of a vaccine within a year are slim.

Speaking at the daily Downing Street coronavirus press conference on Thursday, the prime minister, said: ‘I think what SAGE is saying and what I certainly agree with is that as part of coming out of the lockdown, I do think that face coverings will be useful both for epidemiological reasons but also for giving people the confidence they can go back to work.

According to the Prime Minister, wearing of face coverings in public will be ‘useful’ in terms of stopping the spread of the disease when restrictions are lifted.