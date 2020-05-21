Borno Govt, Islamic Clerics Agree To Hold Eid Prayers Amid Coronavirus

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Babagana Zulum
Babagana Zulum

The Borno state government has approved congregational meetings for the Eid-El-Fitr Prayers to mark the end of Ramadan Fast this weekend, amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

This was revealed in a statement released by Alhaji Umar Kadafur, Borno Deputy Governor and Chairman of the High Powered Committee on Borno State Covid-19.

In the statement, the Eid prayers are to hold between the hours of 8am- 10am with strict observance of COVID-19 guidelines.

The committee chairman urged people with chronic medical conditions and those above 60 years of age not to participate in the congregational prayer sessions.

