Borno Suspends Lockdown; Orders Mosques, Churches To Reopen

Borno State Government has suspended the lockdown imposed on non-essential movement, following significant progress recorded in the fight against Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Alhaji Umar Kadafur, the Deputy Governor of the state, and also Chairman of the state’s taskforce on COVID-19, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Maiduguri.

Kadafur attributed the successes recorded in the state to the stringent measures adopted to contain the virus, which had yielded the desired result.

According to him, the suspension of lockdown was to study the situation, noting that the government will not hesitate to revert to the status quo if the pandemic escalate.

He declared the use of face mask in all public places to be mandatory in the state.

He directed all government officials, traditional rulers, religious leaders, community and opinion leaders to adhere strictly to the enforcement of social/physical distancing in places of worship and social gathering.