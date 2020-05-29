‘Brands Pay Me Millions’ – Bidoun Okeowo Slams Troll Who Bodyshamed Her

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo has slammed her haters after a troll tried to body shame her again.

According to Biodun, brands pay her millions for the same body a lady insulted. The lady said Biodun’s arms look like yam tubers.

Taking to social media, Biodun Okeowo advised women to stop body-shaming each other.

She wrote: “Good morning guys. I woke to a comment where a lady body shamed me… that my arms looks like Isu Ewura (water yam)Jesus! This arms that brands pays millions for to wear there cloths and advertise their business etc Lord I’m grateful

“Reason for posting this. Ladies let’s stop body shaming. You body shame people with natural body, yet you body shame when they go for surgery.

How do we satisfy people?

“Answer: just satisfy yourself, live your life, do you and don’t seek public validation for anything you want.

“I’ve been bashed and insulted for flaunting my back, but that doesn’t stop me from doing what I love. Having said this, ladies please don’t let any haters run you down or body shame you with their gutter mouths.

“Love yourself in your own skin…

I have fat arms that brings fat account balance.

I wish you all a blessed day”

