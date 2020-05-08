BREAKING: Again, COVID-19 Patients Protest Ill-treatment, Hunger In Gombe

COVID-19 patients who are being isolated at the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe this afternoon staged a protest over claims of lack of food and medical attention.

This protest comes days after a similar incident happened at the Kwadom Isolation Centre in Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of the state.

The protesting patients said they were on the streets over lack of food supply and medical attention.

They claimed that they had not been given drugs and was left to fend for himself alongside other patients at the hospital.