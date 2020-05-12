BREAKING: Buhari Appoints 75-Year-Old Gambari As Chief Of Staff

Former Minister of External Affairs, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, has been appointed as the next Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Although the Presidency has yet to formally confirm this, there are strong indications that the announcement will be made at the Federal Executive Council meeting on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Professor Gambari served as the Minister for External Affairs between 1984 and 1985 under Buhari during the military era.

The 75-year-old diplomat was also the Chairman of the United Nations Special Committee Against Apartheid (1990-1994).

The new Chief of Staff was born on November 24, 1944 in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He will replace late Abba Kyari who passed on some weeks ago due to complications from Coronavirus.