BREAKING: Buhari Will Not Be Addressing Nigerians Today – Adesina

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina says there will be no presidential updates on COVID-19 today.

In a tweet on Monday afternoon, Adesina said no presidential broadcast was planned.

Read Also: Nigerians Take Delight In Abusing Buhari: Adesina

“No presidential broadcast on COVID-19 updates today. None was planned. Rather, the Presidential Task Force will during its usual media briefings bring the nation up to speed on the next steps,” Adesina tweeted.

Adesina’s tweet came on the hills of a report by Sani Aliyu, the national coordinator of the presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19, which said the president will make his decision on Monday following the end of the first phase of the gradual easing of the COVID-19 lockdown.