BREAKING: FG Extends Ban On Flights For Four Weeks

As efforts to curb the spread of Coronavirus intensifies, President Muhammadu Buhari has extended the ban imposed on local and international flights by four weeks.

This decision is at the end of the extended two weeks closure of airports in the country.

This decision was announced at the briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19 on Wednesday by Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation and the chairman of the task force.

He revealed that after due consultation, the federal government decided to extend the flight ban by four weeks.