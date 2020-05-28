BREAKING: IGP Redeploys Edo, Ondo, Nine Other Police Commissioners

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu has ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of new Commissioners of Police to some Commands/Formations.

This development was confirmed to Naija News in a statement in Abuja on Thursday by Frank Mba, the Force Public Relations Officer.

Also Read: Eid-El-Fitr: Socio-Religious Gatherings Remain Prohibited, Says IGP

He disclosed new commissioners were posted to Osun, Edo, Bauchi, Ebonyi, Gombe, Ondo and Oyo States.

Similarly, the Eastern Port, EOD, Airport Command as well as Anti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex Lagos) also got new Commissioners.

The statement said, “The IGP has ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to Commands/Formations as follows: Edo State, CP Johnson Babatunde Kokumo; Osun State, CP Undie J. Adie; Bauchi State CP Lawal Jimeta Tanko; Ebonyi State, CP Philip Sule Maku; Gombe State, CP Ahmed Maikudi Shehu; Ondo State, CP Bolaji Amidu Salami; Oyo State, CP Joe Nwachukwu Enwonwu; Eastern Port, CP Evelyn T. Peterside; Explosive Ordinance Device (EOD), CP Okon Etim Ene; Airport Command, CP Bello Maikwashi; and Anti-Fraud Unit (FCID Annex Lagos), CP Olukolu Tairu Shina.”