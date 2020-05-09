BREAKING: Lagos Oldest Judge Dies At 102

Justice Isiaka Isola Oluwa, a retired judge of the State High Court in Lagos has died at the age of 102.

The Lagos State oldest judge died in his home at Ilupeju, Lagos in the early hours of today, Saturday, May 9 at age 102.

According to reports, Justice Oluwa will be buried at the Atan Cemetery, Yaba at 4 pm, according to Islamic rites.

The late judge will be remembered as the judge that sentenced Lagos socialite, Alhaji Jimoh Isola, popularly known as Ejigbadero, to death for the murder of a farmer, Raji Oba over land disputes, in 1975.

He was born on June 23, 1918 to Lagosian parents in Cross River State.