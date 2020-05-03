BREAKING: Police Question Clarence Peters Over Dancer’s Death

Popular music producer, Clarence Peters is currently undergoing questionings at the State Criminal investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba, following the death of popular video vixen, Kodak.

According to reports, the popular video vixen was said to have died at his Omole Phase one residence after suffering electrocution while trying to charge her phone.

Reports also stated that she was seating barefooted near the door while operating her phone and charging at the same time before the terrible incident occurred.

She was said to have died on the way to the hospital.

