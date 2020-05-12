BREAKING: President Buhari Nominates 42 Ambassadors

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated 42 people as ambassador-designate, all of them career officers.

The Nigerian Senate received an executive communication from President Buhari, seeking confirmation of career Ambassador-designates.

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, while reading the letter during Tuesday plenary said, the nomination was in line with the relevant sections of the constitution, hence, Senators should do justice to the request.

In the letter, President Buhari also said the profiles of the nominees would be forwarded to the Senate.

Some of the names are Nwachukwu C. A.; A. Kefas; Y S. Suleiman; G.M. Okolo; G.E. Edopa, among others.