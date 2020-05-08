BREAKING: Supreme Court Nullifies Orji Uzor Kalu’s Conviction

The Supreme Court on Friday nullified the conviction of former Abia State governor, Orji Uzor Kalu.

Senator Kalu was convicted of N7.65billion fraud perpetuated when he was Abia State governor between 1999 and 2007.

He was convicted alongside his firm, Slok Nigeria Limited and his former Abia State director of finance, Ude Udeogu.

However, the apex court in its judgment declared that the judgement of the court of appeal delivered is set aside

The court ruled that Justice Mohammed Idris that convicted Kalu having already being elevated to the appeal court lacked the power to sentence Kalu.

The apex court, therefore, ordered the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court to reassign the case for trial.