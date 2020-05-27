BREAKING: We Have Validated Three Out Of Numerous Claims Of COVID-19 Local Cure – PTF

The chairman of the presidential task force(PTF) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha has announced that the nation has made positive stride in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

Speaking at a media briefing in Abuja on May 18, 2020, Mr Mustapha announced that three out of the numerous claims of COVID-19 herbal cure have been validated and forwarded to relevant authorities for validation.

Currently, Nigeria cases of the deadly disease has surpassed 8 000 with Lagos being the epicenter of the pandemic.