BREAKING: Wike Releases N450m To Victims Of 2019 ‘Bloody’ Poll

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has released the sum of N450 million as compensation to the victims of violence in the 2019 presidential election in Abonnema community of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area.

The governor met with the victims, deceased families and the council of chiefs at a townhall in Abonema on Monday.

He said their bank account numbers would be credited with the amount of money due them from Wednesday.

Also Read: Wike Relaxes Lockdown Of P/Harcourt, Obio-Akpor For Six Days

The beneficiaries include those who lost their lives, sustained bullet wounds, lost valuable items and were arrested and detained by law enforcement agencies during the election.

According to reports, at least 37 persons lost their lives during the 2019 presidential election in Abonnema and each family is entitled to N9m.