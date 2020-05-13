Bryan Adams Apologizes After Blaming Chinese Nationals For Coronavirus

Canadian singer, Bryan Adams has apologized after he blamed “bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy bastards” in China as the source of coronavirus pandemic.

After being slammed by many who interpreted his comment as anti-Asian or anti-Chinese, Bryan Adams has now apologized to everyone who took offence over his post.

He claimed his intention was to promote veganism.

Apologizing to fans, the singer wrote in part: “INTO THE FIRE. Title track from the same album. Apologies to any and all that took offense to my posting yesterday. No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism…”

See Post Here: