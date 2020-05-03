Buhari Appoints Retired Air Vice Marshal As New NEMA DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of AVM Muhammadu Muhammed (retd) as the Director-General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Muhammadu Muhammed now serves as a replacement for former DG, Mustapha Maihaja

The appointment was made public by the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

In a statement signed by the Director of Information, Willie Bassey said the appointment took effect from Thursday, 30th April 2020

He will serve for an initial period of 4 years in accordance with Section 3 of the National Emergency Management Agency Act.

The statement added that the former Director-General of the agency Mustapha Maihaja, has been directed to handover all official matters to the incoming boss with immediate effect.