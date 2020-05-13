Buhari Confirms Ibrahim Gambari As New Chief Of Staff

President Muhammadu Buhari has now confirmed the appointment of Professor Agboola Ibrahim Gambari as his new chief of staff.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, made the confirmation at Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council, FEC meeting on Wednesday.

Prior to official confirmation as Chief of Staff at the commencement of the FEC meeting, Professor Gambari had been welcomed into the state House premises by some Senior Presidency officials, led by the new State House Permanent Secretary, Mallam Tijani Umar.

Gambari who is a Nigerian scholar and diplomat hails from Kwara State.

He is to replace the late Abba Kyari who died on Tuesday, May 12.