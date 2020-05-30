Buhari Extends Dongban-Mensem’s Appointment As Acting President Of Appeal Court

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the extension of the appointment of Justice M.B. Dongban-Mensem, as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal (PCA).

The appointment was made known in a statement on Friday by Buhari’s Media Assistant, Garba Shehu.

Dongban-Mensem appointment would take effect from June 3, 2020, and is for a further period of three months.

Mrs Dongban-Mensem was sworn in as acting court of appeal president by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, on March 6.

The swearing-in followed Mrs Dongban-Mensem’s appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari after Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa retired as she clocked the statutory mandatory retirement age of 70 years as Justice of Appeal Court.

Swearing her in, Mr Muhammad urged Mrs Dongban-Mensem to continue to discharge her duties diligently, noting that hardworking and discipline earned her the new position.