Buhari Increased Foreign Debt From $7bn to $30bn – Omokri Alleges

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has expressed that president Muhammadu Buhari never increased the nation’s foreign reserve.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the popular critic alleges that Buhari has only increased the nation’s foreign debt since he assumed office.

He wrote, “I don’t understand why Nigerians are gullible enough to believe General @MBuhari really increased their Foreign Reserves. That is a LIE. Buhari increased foreign debt from $7 billion to $30 billion. Subtract that from our reserves and we have NO FOREIGN RESERVES!”