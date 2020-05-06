Buhari Issues New Directives On COVID-19 Donations

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the opening of five COVID-19 Donor Accounts.

A further report revealed that the donor accounts are part of the existing Treasury Single Account (TSA) arrangement in five commercial banks.

The financial institutions are Access Bank, First Bank Guarantee Trust Bank, UBA and Zenith Bank.

Buhari made this known in a statement released on Tuesday through the Director of Information, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, Henshaw Ogubike.

The president further stated that the framework covered all public funds allocated and dedicated to the fight against COVID-19, including the Fiscal Stimulus Package as well as all donations by corporate bodies and individuals.

It also covers donations under the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) Fund domiciled at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).