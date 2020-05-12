Buhari Orders Importation Of Madagascar COVID-19 Remedy

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the presidential task force on COVID-19 to pick up coronavirus remedy by Madagascar to Nigeria.

Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, broke the news at the daily briefing of the task force, which he heads.

Also Read: We May Ask Madagascar To Send Us A Plane Load Of Herbs To Treat COVID-19: SFG

He said Madagascar donated some of the products to Nigeria through Guinea-Bissau and arrangements were being made to pick them up.

Mustapha said the president directed that the products be subjected to validation process after they have been picked up.