Buhari Receives Madagascan Anti-Coronavirus Drink

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday received the delivery of the country’s allocation of the Madagascar anti-coronavirus drink.

“President Buhari has received the Madagascan native formulation against the COVID–19 pandemic,” Bashir Ahmed, a presidential spokesman tweeted.

Ahmed said the president further “reiterated that he will listen to science before allowing traditional or any new medicines to be administered on Nigerians.”

Buhari on Monday approved the airlifting of the Madagascar anti-coronavirus drink.

The herbal mixture is a drink derived from artemisia – a plant with proven efficacy in malaria treatment – and other indigenous herbs.