Buhari Replaces Dead Nominee On Federal Character Commission Board

Following the public outcry which met the appointment of a dead person, Tobias Okwuru into the Federal Character Commission (FCC) board by president Muhammadu Buhari some weeks ago, he has retraced his steps by announcing a replacement.

The deceased name was earlier on the list of 37 FCC nominees that the president sent to the Senate for confirmation.

Read Also: Madagascar Therapy: PDP Berates Buhari For Failing To Invest On Homegrown Remedies

According to a new letter directed to the senate president, Ahmed Lawan on Tuesday by Buhari, some replacements have been ordered in the earlier list which includes the deceased also.

The letter reads in part:

“In compliance with the provision of section 156(1) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended, I write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the following four nominees as members of the Federal Character Commission as replacement of my earlier submission for Delta, Ebonyi, Lagos and Nasarawa States,” the president’s letter read.

Aside Okwuru, those replaced are Moses A (Delta), Afamefuna Osi (Ebonyi), Wasiu Kayode (Lagos) and Alakayi Mamman (Nasarawa).