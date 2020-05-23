Buhari Signs Order Granting Financial Autonomy To State Legislature, Judiciary

President Muhammadu Buhari has signed into law, an executive order granting financial autonomy to both state legislature and state judiciary.

Read Also: Buhari Fires NECO Registrar, Four Other Management Staff

This was made known via a statement on his official Twitter handle.

Statement below:

Based on the power vested in me under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended), I, today, signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary.

This administration will continue to do everything to strengthen the principles and practice of democracy and democratic governance in Nigeria.

Based on the power vested in me under Section 5 of the 1999 Constitution (as Amended), I, today, signed into law Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 for the implementation of Financial Autonomy of State Legislature and State Judiciary. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) May 22, 2020