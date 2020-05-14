Buhari Summons Security Meeting With Service Chiefs (Photos)

President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned the national security council over the recent security challenges in some parts of the country.

The meeting has in attendance, the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, service chiefs and other head of security agencies.

This was made known by Bashir Ahmad, the presidential aide on new media via a tweet on his official Twitter handle.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has summoned a National Security Council over the recent security challenges in some parts of the country. Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, service chiefs and other heads of security agencies in attendance.”

In another tweet, Ahmad said, “The meeting of the National Security Council is ongoing, at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja. The meeting which is being presided over by @MBuhari, is summoned over the recent security challenges in Katsina, Nasarawa, Kaduna and elsewhere”.